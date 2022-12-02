When: Donegal school board meeting, Nov. 10.

What happened: Student representative Rylee Geary gave an update to the board about two past events sponsored by the Donegal High School Student Council.

Student representatives’ report: The Donegal High School Carnival, held Oct. 21 before the homecoming football game, was a success, but Geary noted there were some issues with student behavior. Trick or Treat with the Indians was held on Oct. 26. Secondary students were encouraged to attend in costume, as they assisted in handing out candy to younger children at the high school. Geary said this event went well. She went on to note the need for chaperones, referencing events like the homecoming dance on Oct. 23. She asked the board to help in spreading the word in order to secure more volunteers for future events.

Auditor’s report: Stewart Morcom of BBD LLC, a public accountants firm, gave the auditor’s report for the 2021-22 school year. The report listed the estimated amounts for revenues and expenditures, while comparing the numbers to the actual totals.

By the numbers: The budget had revenues at $55,226,231, but the income actually reached $59,490,638. Morcom attributed this variance to the collection from real estate taxes, earned income taxes and real estate transfer taxes being higher than originally estimated. An increase in allocations from the commonwealth that occurred after the budget was adopted was also cited as a reason for the discrepancies. Expenditures were less than originally anticipated, as the budget listed them at $56,154,834, when in reality they came in at $53,976,211. Morcom discussed how a large reduction in students attending cyberschool — a nearly 24% drop — bus driver shortages eliminating three full bus runs, and special education costs being down due to the shifting population and changes in services needed led to the lower costs of expenditures for the 2021-22 school year.

2023-24 calendar: With a vote of 9-0, the school board adopted a calendar for the upcoming school year. Michelle Kendig, the district’s director of business services, presented on two potential calendars. Option one listed Aug. 17, 18 and 21 as the first staff development days for the year, with Aug. 22 being the first day for students. This calendar featured May 30 as the tentative last day. The second option saw Aug. 23-25 being the staff development days, and Aug. 28 being the first day for students. This option listed June 5 as the tentative last day for the school year. The second option was chosen by the board.

What’s next: The next school board meeting will be Dec. 8.