When: Donegal school board meeting, Oct. 13.

What happened: With an unanimous vote, the board approved the creation of four additional sports: bowling, golf, competitive cheer and girls wrestling.

Background: Frank Hawkins, director of athletics and extracurricular activities for the district, began his presentation by providing an overview of fall sports prior to discussing the new sports students were interested in. For the 2022 fall season, the district had 186 high school participants and 146 from the junior high. Hawkins noted they were only down three students from the previous year, showing they have remained “pretty consistent.” Surveys were sent out to eligible students in grades 8-11 to assess what sport offerings they would be like to see at Donegal. The four aforementioned offerings are a direct result of that data.

Bowling: When discussing bowling, Hawkins noted it would be a winter sport that could have a boys and girls team. They were looking at getting one coach, maximum two, that would require a stipend of $3,166 to $3,537. Uniforms, consisting of polos and hats, would cost around $700. Lane rentals for practice would be a maximum of $2,250 — the district is eyeing up Clearview Lanes — which would include shoes and other basic supplies for the bowlers. Competitions would begin in 2024.

Golf: As for golf, coaching goals and pricing would match those of the bowling team, as would the uniform costs. As of now, the district has not reached a deal with any golf courses, so a course rental price could not be determined. If a deal cannot be reached, Hawkins said students from the district could be independent golfers going to matches, in a situation similar to their swimmers. Regardless, students would be expected to bring their bags and clubs, though the school does have clubs on site for those that would need them. Golf is a fall sport, male and female, with competitions starting in 2024 for the district.

Cheer team: Competitive spirit would be an extension of the already existing sideline cheer program, with the difference being that having a competitive spirit team would allow students to compete at state and district levels. Hawkins said most of the funding is already there. Additional costs would come from the need for choreography, about $3,000, and music licensing, which would be $300 a year. They are hoping to use the varsity cheer coach for this new program. The booster club is expected to support the team by providing additional supplies. As for a space, the auxiliary gym is the current place of operations that will be continued to be used. Competitive cheer is for males and females, and is designated for the winter season.

Girls wrestling: Hawkins discussed girls wrestling, noting 68 school across the state have already sanctioned it. For it to be a fully sanctioned Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association sport, 100 schools would need to be on board. Singlet costs are estimated to be between $2,000 to $3,000. Coaching costs would be $3,672 to $4,103. Additionally, the district would want to hire another female coach to have an extra presence in the girls locker room to provide supervision.

School resource officer: The board unanimously approved the district to begin looking for an additional resource officer. Some debate occurred about whether to look within the Mount Joy Borough Police Department or the Susquehanna Regional Police Department. The board decided to allow discussions to begin with Mount Joy police.

Roof drains: The board approved a $6,616 change order, presented by board member Ron Melleby, from Richard L. Sensenig Co., a commercial roofing company, concerning the replacement of roof drains at Donegal Primary School.

Durham School Services: Robert Scarpa, North Atlantic region director for Durham School Services, made a trip “all the way from Jersey,” as board president Oliver Overlander put it, to thank the board for sharing in a wage increase for the contractor’s school bus drivers. This was done in an effort to retain staffing following competitors offering increased wages. Scarpa said the financial assistance of $101,764 went “a long way,” allowing them to increase their staffing from 85% to 105% capacity. He said the measure worked in retaining the bus drivers.

Recognition: Board members Melleby and Debra Sturgis were recognized for their continued years of service. Sturgis has sat for 20 years, Melleby for 12 years.