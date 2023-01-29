When: Donegal school board meeting, Jan. 12.

What happened: The board voted 9-0 to approve the district’s 2023-24 payment to the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center.

The cost: Stuart Savin, administrative director for the center, presented the $15.99 million budget funded by participating school districts to the Donegal board. The budget projects an overall 4.92% increase in spending by 16 districts that send their students to the program. Donegal’s contribution is a $25,000 increase, bringing the district’s total up to an estimated payment of $736,537. While 13 districts will face an increase in contributions, three districts will see a decrease.

Background: All of the board members for the respective districts must vote on the budget, with a majority needed for approval, or 73 votes from 11 out of the 16 boards, as there are 144 board members in the collective. LCCTC’s total spending plan is projected at $23.5 million, with about 75% of its funding coming from participating districts.

Calculating the cost: Each district’s contribution is based on a three-year rolling average of average daily membership, with real estate market values being used to calculate capital equipment contributions. Donegal, along with the other 12 districts that experienced the price jump, have seen an increase in average daily membership. Last year’s enrollment was the highest involvement with the center since 2009 for the district, with 76 students being enrolled in a program.

Comment: Board member Ron Melleby lauded the importance of technical training and the prospects it can offer to students, labeling it as “fantastic.”

School resource officer: Superintendent Michael Lausch introduced the high school’s new school resource officer (SRO), Officer Lori J. Cramer, an employee of Susquehanna Regional Police Department. She is one of two SROs to serve in all of the district’s buildings. The district is covering 70% of her salary and benefits for the remainder of this year. In the upcoming 2023-24 school year, the district will be covering 80% of the cost.

Student representatives: Ryley Carroll and Rylee Geary, student council members, informed the board of Donegal High School’s Sadie Hawkins dance, scheduled for Feb. 11. The high school also plans to hold a fundraiser, selling carnations to be delivered during school hours, around Valentine’s Day.

What’s next: The school board will meet again on Feb. 9.