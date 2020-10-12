When: Donegal school board meeting, Oct. 8.

What happened: The board approved a plan to lower the number of credits required for graduation from 28 to 24 for the class of 2021.

Background: The state graduation requirement is 21 credits, while Donegal normally requires 28 credits.

Why it matters: Principal John Haldeman told the board the district strives to offer meaningful opportunities for postgraduation preparation such as internships, dual enrollment classes and working part time to earn money and gain experience. The 24-credit requirement will allow students flexibility to take advantage of these and other opportunities they may have had difficulty fitting into their schedules.

Academic rigor questioned: When a board member asked if academic rigor would be sacrificed by lowering the credit requirement, Haldeman said rigor will remain but this change allows greater flexibility geared toward a student’s future goals. For example, the change may result in advanced math classes for college preparation for some students while reduce other students’ inclination to drop out due to frustration with elective requirements.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Athletics: According to a statement provided by the district, some spectators will be allowed at outdoor games. Football, night games and special event games at the stadium will have limited tickets issued to visiting and home players only. Contests beginning at 4 p.m. or on Saturdays in the stadium will offer free admission with attendance being counted at the gate. Contests on open grass fields or tennis courts will also allow spectators with free admission. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all venues.

Coronavirus update: Superintendent J. Michael Lausch reported the district is holding steady with four cases of COVID-19. Through contact tracing, no cases were found to be spread through the school. Attendance in the district has remained fairly consistent with 67% of students attending in person five days per week, 17% learning with Donegal online, 6% utilizing Donegal Virtual Academy, 6% homeschooling and 4% using private cyber charter schooling.

Refinance: The district will see $275,000 in savings this year by refinancing a 2016 bond, according to Michelle Kendig, director of business services. The new rate will be 1.58% on a 10-year refinance.

Next meeting: The school board will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 12.