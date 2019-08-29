When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 20.
What happened: The board accepted Don Ranck’s retirement as supervisor and as board chairman effective immediately.
Background: Ranck has decided to move to a home in Leacock Township, which will disqualify him from serving in Paradise Township. State law requires that every board member reside within the township they serve. Ranck’s retirement comes just four months shy of his 40th year of service to Paradise Township. His six-year term was ending Dec. 31 of this year, and he was not running for reelection.
Quotable: “It’s time to let the next generation take their part,” Ranck said.
Appointments: Supervisors appointed Adam Bills, a candidate for supervisor in the upcoming general election, to fill Ranck’s vacant seat on the five-member board. Supervisors appointed Dennis Groff as new board chairman; he had been vice chairman. The board appointed Bills vice chairman.
Bills’ bio: A lifelong Paradise resident, Bills had served on the township Zoning Hearing Board until his appointment as supervisor. A graduate of Pequea Valley High School and Millersville University, Bills said he is employed at his family’s business, J.D. Kauffman machine shop in Christiana. He previously worked in state government for state Sen. Ryan Aument and state Rep. Bryan Cutler. Bills is listed as a Paradise Township and Pequea Valley Republican Committee member on Lancaster County’s GOP website.
What’s next: Groff and Bills will serve a four-month term in their leadership roles for the remainder of the year. Both men are Republican nominees for two six-year supervisor seats on the Nov. 5 election ballot. Lancaster County Board of Elections confirmed there are no Democrats running for Paradise supervisor.
n In other news: Darren Neff was appointed as a member of the Zoning Hearing Board. Neff has seven years of experience as a realtor with R.L. Hykes Real Estate.