When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Oct. 10. Board President Donna DiMeo was absent.

What happened: Grandview Strand was front and center once again. Thomas E. Harr, 1125 Edgemoor Court, said he has a sick feeling in his stomach when he thinks about how he spent a considerable amount of money for improvements to his backyard because the Grandview Strand developer, Charter Homes & Neighborhoods, told him they would not be building in the flood plain he looked out on. However, he later learned that the developer now plans to build 204 apartments in eight three-story buildings on the 26.42-acre property, along with 800 square feet of office space on the first floor of seven of the buildings, a clubhouse, leasing office and swimming pool.

Quotable: “It should not be permitted,” Harr said, noting that his backyard floods after a heavy rain. “If they lied to us, why not lie to you? Last year you did the right thing and voted them down. It’s a large project on a small piece of ground. Do the right thing again.”

Background: At the last meeting, the board discussed settling an appeal by the developer. Later at the Oct. 10 meeting, the board voted unanimously to agree to the settlement. Before the vote, Commissioner Barry Kauffman read a statement. “The proposal is substantially better, but I still have major qualms — the quality of life, traffic, open space. Unfortunately, there’s no violation by the development to the Manheim Township ordinance. In my opinion, it’s woefully deficient. We need to upgrade the ordinances.”

Another dispute: Chickens also were once again on the agenda. The board continued a public hearing on a request by Jacob and Brooke Zoltowski to have nine chickens in a coop on their 2.6-acre property at 23 Old Post Lane. The continuation gave Steve and Nancy Lesher, 19 Old Post Road, an opportunity to address the board, asking the board to deny the request. They gave a PowerPoint presentation, listing their main objections: noise, disease, harm to pets and waste disposal. “We don’t want an adversarial relationship with our neighbors,” Nancy Lesher said, noting that, according to the home owners association for the neighborhood, livestock and poultry are not allowed. She compared that to some other municipalities who do not allow them at all or require 5 to 10 acres and sometimes a special exception. They said they also consulted with a real estate agent who said the chickens could negatively impact the resale value of their home.

Avian flu: Pat Hartzall, 15 Old Post Lane, expressed her concern for the health of her husband, who has a heart condition and is immune compromised. “It’s not a chicken flu,” said Jacob Zoltowski. “It’s an avian flu. It can be from any birds.” He also said that, statistically, the chances of getting avian flu are very low.

Comments: Board Vice President Stacey Morgan Brubaker said the board does not enforce homeowners association rules. “It’s a private matter,” she said. Lisa Douglas, director of planning and zoning, said the zoning board does not get involved either. She added that the board can attach conditions if they approve the request.

What’s next: The board voted unanimously for a time extension for more information. They will consider new conditions at the next meeting on Oct. 24 and agreed to vote on the issue at a meeting on Nov. 14.

Perelman Park: Matt Stopa, director of recreation and parks planning, gave a presentation on applying for a grant to rehabilitate the 5.1-acre Perelman Park, along the Conestoga River at 1996 Landis Valley Road, at an estimated cost of $845,750. Improvements would include adding six parking spaces to the existing two, updating the boat launch and adding an 1,800-foot trail around the park and a pond. An annual matching grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources came up quickly, Stopa said, and will close Oct. 27. The board voted unanimously to apply for the grant, adding that the project is not in this year’s budget and will not happen until next year.

Appointments: The board unanimously approved appointing Tracy Nonamaker as the Manheim township treasurer until January 2024 and as an alternative voting member of the Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau Executive Committee until Dec. 5. Both positions fill the unexpired terms of Jennifer Steigelman, who resigned Aug. 19.

Police and fire: The board voted unanimously to approve 27 pages of amended and revised civil service regulations and a 22-page agreement with the Manheim Township Police Benevolent Association for 2023-25. One significant change to the latter is that applicants no longer have to reside in Lancaster County.

Commissioners' liaison reports: Kauffman reported that the recent book sale at the Manheim Township Public Library raised $27,000 and that the first day was the highest grossing day ever. Also, he said leaf collection will begin Oct. 17, noting that leaves will be accepted for no cost at the compost park.