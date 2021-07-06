When: Manheim Central school board meeting, June 21.

What happened: In a split vote the board adopted a final $59.89 million 2021-22 budget with a 3% tax increase, the highest amount allowed by the state without seeking an exception. Board members Robert Iosue, Patrick McGeehan and Stacie Ritter cast the dissenting votes.

Impact: The budget’s $235,447 deficit will be covered by reserve funds. The 3% tax hike will raise the tax levy to 15.10 mills. It will boost taxes $86 per year — from from $2,871 to $2,957 — for the owner of a home assessed at the district’s median value of $195,800.

Dissenting votes: Iosue, McGeehan and Ritter expressed concern with the amount of tax increase because some residents are still facing negative economic impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Iosue said he would prefer a 1.5% increase. However, with a 1.5% tax increase, there would be a budget shortfall of $745,407, which would be covered by the district’s reserves.

Discussion: Property tax increases have been under the limit set by the state’s Act 1 index six times since the 2015-16 school year, and two of those times the district had no tax increase. He said during that time frame, Manheim Central constructed the district office, Doe Run and Baron elementary schools and saw a $9.7 million increase in expenses. The district has begun a $55.43 million multiyear high school renovation project, and funding for that project will increase debt service by an estimated $1.5 million, going from $6.50 million in 2021-22 to $8.04 million in 2022-23.

Quotable: “My recommendation is to increase taxes to the maximum 3%. I’m a taxpayer too, and I am affected by a tax increase. But there are too many unknowns right now such as inflation, which would impact the budget for food services, the cost of supplies for the maintenance department, and the cost of fuel. We could also be impacted by market pressure to increase hourly wages for support staff,” Business Manager Bryan Howett said.

Year-end position: Because of a higher than anticipated real estate transfer tax revenue, delinquent tax payments and earned income tax revenue, Howett anticipates to end the 2020-21 fiscal year with a $2 million surplus.

High school renovation: The board authorized Superintendent Peter Aiken and the facilities committee members to approve change orders under $20,000 for the duration of the high school renovation project. Aiken and facilities committee members may also approve all change orders for the project in July and August, when the board meets less frequently.