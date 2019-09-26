There have been no homicides in the City of Coatesville so far in 2019, a fact Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan is attributing to Operation Silent Night, a community police initiative begun by his office in 2012.

Hogan visited Coatesville City Council Sept. 23 to commend Chief John Laufer III and his police department for their professional conduct during this past summer’s Operation Silent Night.

“They said we could not get through the summer without a homicide,” Hogan told council, noting Silent Night proved naysayers wrong in the summers of 2018 and 2019.

Under the anti-crime initiative, Hogan’s office funnels money from the municipal drug task force to Coatesville so officers can work overtime on city streets during the warm months. In 2019, the county contributed $45,000 in drug task force funds toward the city’s $175,000 overtime budget. Each summer a full-time county detective has also been assigned to work alongside Coatesville’s police force.

In turn, the Coatesville Police Department cooperates with other local police in tackling drug-related crime. Laufer said drug traffic — highest in the summer — negatively impacts the quality of life of citizens and is at the root of most homicides.

“We were plagued with murder after murder,” said Councilwoman Carmen Green, praising the police initiative.

Most recently there were seven homicides in Coatesville in 2016, and one in 2017 — all drug related. In 2018 there were three homicides, but only one was drug related. “We’ve had a pretty good year,” said Laufer of this year’s lack of homicides.

He said police are accessible to the community through social media and an anonymous tip line. The station is also open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Hogan credited the police department’s approach as a “model combination of taking out the bad folks, but being exceedingly kind to the good folks.”

Council also:

— Heard finance director Richard Troutman’s report that budget revisions to the city’s solid waste, liquid fuels, capital reserve and general fund budgets will give the city an improved financial picture for the year;

— Approved hiring three part-time police officers due to attrition;

— Agreed to pay in advance for equipment for the an outdoor fitness court to be installed in Abdala Park next spring. James Logan, assistant city manager, said Coatesville will be reimbursed for the project with $35,000 in grants from the National Fitness Campaign and $60,000 from the Brandywine Health Foundation.