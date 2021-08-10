When: Fulton supervisors meeting, Aug. 5.

What happened: Under correspondence, a letter from the Liquor Control Board advised that an application has been submitted to operate a distillery in the township.

Background: The distillery would occupy a small portion of the Barnyard Boys building on Nottingham Road. Fulton is a dry township, so no sales would be allowed at the distillery site.

Why it’s important: The location is in the commercial zone where manufacturing is allowed. The business does not need approval from the supervisors or the zoning hearing board.

Other happenings: A resident suggested the township would benefit from having its own police department rather than relying solely on State Police. The board was not receptive to the idea at this time.

Quotable: “Definitely it’s something we’re not going to jump on on the spur of the moment,” Supervisor Mike Church said. “The bottom line is the money is a big issue.”