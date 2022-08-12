When: Cornwall-Lebanon board of school directors, July 8.

What happened: Directors were presented with the final version of the district’s required five-year comprehensive plan, meant to steer planning and spending through 2026. The plan centers on three district priorities: instructional continuity, authentic learning through community engagement, and family/community partnerships. Directors plan to grant final approval Aug. 15.

Unexpected funds: The district will be receiving additional state funds beyond what district officials had anticipated. The commonwealth will provide an additional $1.2 million for salaries and benefits, another $235,000 for special education, and a one-time grant of $345,500 to be used for physical safety and mental health.

Background: The district passed a $91 million budget in June, shortly before the state approved increase in education funding for the coming year. Superintendent Philip Domencic offered a word of caution to the board. “Many of you may remember what happened back in 2011 when we saw a massive reduction that year with very little warning at all. So, one of our biggest concern is about sustainability. What will it look like next year? Our best step is to proceed with caution.”

Counseling staff: At the Aug. 15 meeting, administration will seek creating a half-time counseling position at Cedar Crest Middle School and a full-time counseling position at South Lebanon Elementary School. The hires, along with changes to existing staff duties, will aim to have learning facilitators spending more time with students. The positions will be paid for out of the new state safety grant funding.

What’s next: The board meets again Monday, Aug. 15.