One of the items approved during the Oct. 25 Coatesville Area school board meeting was a contract for a new Smart Pass digital hall pass system for the intermediate school and senior high school at a cost of $5,980 for the current school year. The contract was approved with one "no" vote, cast by Holly Charest.

The purchase had been tabled last month when some board members requested additional information including an in-person look at how the system works. Intermediate High School Principal Cliff Maloney reported that he had viewed digital hall passes in action at the Unionville High School and was impressed by the system.

The system can be installed in about a week. There will need to be a training session for teachers to show them how to use the hall passes.

One advantage to the system is that it will enable students to be located quickly even when they are not in their classrooms.

“I want to put our students in a situation where they are safe and secure,” Maloney said.

Security has been a major concern at the district in the wake of recent threats that have disrupted classes and football games including homecoming.

During the public comment session, several parents complained of a lack of communication between parents and the district.

Also under public comment, Coatesville Area Teachers Association President Scott Polk addressed the board about ongoing contract negotiations. The parties have been in talks since January and teachers have been working without a contract for the past four months.

“We need to get this done,” Polk said, noting a rash of recent resignations and retirements. “It’s safe to say our teachers are not happy.”