When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, July 12.

What happened: Residents from the HomeTowne Square development packed the meeting room at the township building to address concerns about the land development plan for Wyndale, a development planned next to HomeTowne Square. Supervisors voted 3-0 to grant a 30-day time extension for the developer, Lincoln Land Group LLC, and the Hometowne Square Homeowners Association to finalize terms in writing.

Why it matters: Residents expressed concerns about the Wyndale development possibly being a part of HomeTowne Square, a 55 and older community. The new development will consist of single-family detached homes that will not have age restrictions.

Background: The proposed development is on 85.6 acres in the R-2 zoning district, where 96 single-family detached dwellings would be constructed. Jamie Strong, an attorney with McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC’s Harrisburg office, said the project received conditional-use approval by the supervisors in June 2008 as a compact neighborhood development. Strong, representing builder Landmark Homes, said the two neighborhoods will be separate, but developed under the same compact neighborhood standards set by the township’s zoning ordinance. Josh Boultbee, of Pioneer management, said the plan also proposes public streets to be assigned to Wyndale. Strong then said this was the “best and most compatible way” to develop the property.

Seeking clarification: In response, attorney Bernadette Hohenadal of Lancaster-based Nikolaus & Hohendal LLP, representing the homeowners association of Hometowne Square, said they are asking for a separate classification between the two neighborhoods. The lawyer said the biggest concern from residents was whether the new phase is a part of the Hometowne Square development. In previous proposals, Wyndale was marketed as an “extension,” causing confusion. When Chairman Tim Lausch asked her if total separation was their ideal scenario, she said yes, then added “it has to be total separation.” She stated, “Hometowne Square is done” and “could not expand anymore.”

Quotable: “We need to be given the opportunity to make sure that these concerns are addressed, that they are in writing that’s clear, so that future boards, residents, developers know how everything works out,” Hohenadal said.

Resident suggestion: Scott Cover, of Hometowne Boulevard, suggested a 30-day continuance on the matter for everybody to have a better understanding, noting “there was a lot of confusion.” “A continuance of 30 days is not the end of the world,” Cover said, adding, “all would have a better feeling.”

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 a.m. July 27 at the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens. The Wyndale development will be voted on by supervisors for final approval at 6:30 pm. Aug. 9.