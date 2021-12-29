When: Upper Leacock Twp. supervisors meeting, Dec. 16.

What happened: Frank Chlebnikow, senior community development specialist with township engineering firm RETTEW, discussed how Upper Leacock’s zoning ordinance for the R2 district might be fine-tuned in light of a growing need for higher density residential development while preserving farmland.

Background: Township Manager Michael Morris said the discussion was prompted by the Market Square South development plan where there are multiple buildings with three levels of apartments. He said the township wants to create an incentive for developers generally to have less buildings and have them go up higher, “the higher the better.” Morris said that’s what they’re looking for in Phase 2 of Market Square South.

Quotable: “There will be additional development with our industry, and (developers) are planning on going up high with parking underneath on the first level. The question is how do we create the ordinance in order to promote that?” Morris said.

Details: Chlebnikow said he was looking for general consistency between the township’s and county’s comprehensive plans. He made several observations as to how Upper Leacock’s ordinance might be changed to keep the two plans in line while at the same time giving developers an incentive to increase density. These included the number of dwelling units per acre, raising the height of multifamily/multistory buildings from 35 to 55 feet, the need for elevators, and whether the fire companies have sufficient equipment to fight fires in taller buildings. He also noted the importance of considering how such changes would fit in with the general character of the township.

What’s next: Township officials will give further thought as to how the ordinance might be amended. They will include input from developers.

IT service proposal: The board approved Executive Image Solutions proposal to manage Upper Leacock’s cybersecurity, subject to the township solicitor’s review. In a phone interview after the meeting, Morris said it’s essential to be up to date with malware protection. He said municipalities are regarded as low-hanging fruit by internet intruders.

West Earl composting facility: The board approved the agreement with West Earl permitting Upper Leacock residents to use its composting facility.

Little free library: An Eagle Scout project is underway to install a little free library at Berry Patch Park in Leola. The library should be operating in spring.

Next meeting: The board will reorganize Jan. 3.