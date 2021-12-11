When: Conoy Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 9.

What happened: Chairman Steve Mohr announced that Koser Brothers Contracting will seek approval from the township Zoning Hearing Board during a hearing Dec. 16 for rental units they hope to build at the corner of Apple Alley and Arch Street in Bainbridge.

Background: In 2010, Lancaster County recorded a plan for Koser Brothers to build the units. Due to the 2008 recession and other factors, they were not built. The developer now wants to proceed with construction, but since 2010, the jurisdiction of the land development plan shifted from the county to the township.

What’s next: Even if the zoning board approves the plan, the township currently has a moratorium on new sewer capacity, which will stall the project. Additionally, the developer must seek approval from township supervisors regarding stormwater management before moving forward. According to township solicitor Matthew Creme, the stormwater regulations will be more difficult to comply with than in 2010.

Supervisor recognition: Mohr recognized outgoing supervisors Clyde Pickel and Kevin McKain for 15 and 12 years of service respectively by presenting them with certificates from state Rep. Dave Hickernell and from the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors. Douglas Hawthorne and Jay Williams, who were elected in November, will begin their service as supervisors in January.

Budget: Supervisors unanimously approved the 2022 budget that was advertised following the November meeting. The township planned for $1.62 million in expenses, a $45,000 increase from 2021. Under the budget, Conoy Township will still not impose a real estate tax. By law, supervisors can reopen the budget at the January meeting, Mohr said.

Snow removal: Mohr announced that the township snow removal crew is prepared for winter weather. However, the state informed the township that its snow removal crew has been reduced by 40% due to a driver shortage. Therefore, there are no guarantees that state roads will be cleared in a timely manner.

Personnel: The township placed an advertisement in LNP | LancasterOnline for the new position of township administrator, which they discussed at the September meeting. This will be the township’s second full-time office administrator. Resumes are due Dec. 31. Salary will be negotiable based on experience and qualifications.