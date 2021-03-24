Coatesville could become home to the first indoor velodrome on the East Coast, offering bicycle track racing for events from local level to Olympic and international-caliber competitions.

Joseph “Zeke” DiSciullo, of the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority, told Coatesville City Council during its March 22 meeting streamed on YouTube that an agreement has been reached with developers to convert a 20-acre parcel at routes 30 and 82 —called The Flats — into an events venue.

If approved by council, the city would sell the property for $750,00 to a developers who intend to build a multi-function event facility, called National Sports and Events Center, centered around a velodrome occupying 20% of the venue. The infield of the velodrome will provide space for a wide range of events from hard court sports to concerts. There is also potential for a hotel with medium-priced accommodations and other amenities at the site.

Council took no action, but the issue will come before them shortly. If approved, the developers will provide a $75,000 down payment. There would be a 12-month due diligence period before the closing on the sale of the property. Construction would then start within 120 days, with completion within three years.

Council member Donald Folks, who was at one time on the Redevelopment Authority board, expressed concerns whether the developers are serious about this commitment.

“I don’t want you to come in here and start something and not finish it,” Folks told developers Crosby Wood and Josh Burrell, who made a presentation to council.

In a separate presentation, Kimberly Daye Hardy of the Brandywine Health Foundation said the organization is working on the Coatesville Black Media Renaissance Initiative.

“Local artists and community partners meet twice monthly to plan and implement a community-driven strategy to change the media narrative and build a sustainable platform for ongoing community voice inclusion,” her presentation read.

Ideas for the initiative include a black artist expo, as well as other projects.

“When we come together, there are amazing things we can create,” Daye Hardy said.

In action items, council voted to advertise a potential agreement with Pro-Tech Energy Solutions LLC for the rental of city-owned property at 120 Pratts Dam Road in West Brandywine Township for the construction of a solar energy generation facility. The lease would be for a 20-year term, with two possible five-year extensions.

The rental fee the city would collect during the first three years would be $40,000 per year, with a 1% annual increase to follow each year thereafter.

Last month, the city entered into a similar agreement with Trina Solar for a city-owned property in Valley Township.

The agreement with Pro-Tech will come back before the board for action next month.

Acting on the list of recommended candidates provided by the Civil Service Commission, City Council approved the hiring of four part-time patrol officers for the Coatesville Police Department, conditional on successful completion of a background check and physical and psychological examinations.

The item passed in 4-1 vote with council member Nydea Graves opposed. She said if City Council is involved in the hiring process, then members should be provided with background information on the individuals prior to their vote.

At the conclusion of the meeting council members stressed the need for COVID-19 vaccination centers in the city as virus cases and deaths continue to rise. Cases in the city and Chester County are trending upward. Incidence rate in the county for the latest week, published March 19, was 93.14 cases per 1,000, while the previous week was 73.