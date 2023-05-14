When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, May 4.

What happened: The board was introduced to a plan that will develop a long-vacant tract along Colonel Howard Boulevard.

Background: Benderson Development LLC is looking to develop a 57-acre tract bordering Colonel Howard Boulevard, Lausch Road, North Reamstown Road and Route 222. The plan would divide the site into two parcels. The front parcel would be retail and include a 7,000-square-foot convenience store and truck-fueling station, retailers and restaurant. The rear portion would be used for a 450,000-square-foot warehouse. Access to the site would be a six-lane road along Colonel Howard Boulevard opposite Pepperidge Boulevard, including a signalized intersection.

Rezoning: To accomplish this, rezoning is needed. Currently zoned as C-2 commercial, the front portion would need to be rezoned C-1 commercial while the warehouse portion would require I-1 light industrial zoning.

History: The property has been owned by Benderson for more than 15 years. In 2008, Benderson proposed a shopping center anchored by Lowe’s and Giant, said Claudia Shank, Benderson’s attorney. Benderson had the land rezoned C-2 commercial and won approval in 2009. An economic downturn followed and the project languished. Over the next 10 years, Benderson tried to “bring this project back to life,” Shank said. Then came COVID-19.

Phases: Shank told the board the project will be done in two phases. Phase 1 will be the warehouse, giving Benderson time to market the retail section under Phase 2. Currently Benderson has no retailers lined up.

Feedback sought: Benderson did not ask for a vote but sought board feedback.

Quotables: Getting this tract developed “is one of the most important strategic things we can do for the community,” said Supervisor Romao “RC” Carrasco. Chair Lorenzo Bonura also wanted to see something happen at the site. “However, I don’t want to see us turned into Carlisle, Pennsylvania, with all the warehouses,” he said.

Hiring issue: Township Manager Tommy Ryan announced the hiring of Abe Stick as interim roadmaster. He will start the week of May 8 and work 15 hours a week. His salary will be $35 per hour. Stick is filling in for Bret Hoffert, who was injured in March in the crash of an all-terrain vehicle in Huntingdon County that killed his wife, Amanda. Stick’s hiring raised a red flag for Carrasco because it was done without a board vote. Ryan said he notified supervisors two weeks ago about his intention to hire Stick as a temporary employee and “no board member got back to me.” The interim position was filled properly per state law, Ryan said. Carrasco said in his experience all such decisions went to the board.

What’s next: Carrasco told Ryan the discussion “is not about you” but how the board wants to do things going forward. He asked the board to “think about it” and called for “full transparency.”

Quotable: “In Tommy’s defense,” Bonura said, “None of us have said to him ‘we don’t want to do it like this.’ ” Bonura said he is “perfectly fine” with the procedures Ryan uses.

Open meetings law: On May 8, Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel at Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act requires decisions on agency business to occur at a public meeting. Hiring and firing are official actions of agency business that must occur at a public meeting, and only after there’s been an opportunity for public comment. Administrators often make recommendations about hires, and the board can discuss and interview candidates in a personnel executive session, but the board must make the decision at a public meeting. Matthew Creme, East Cocalico Township solicitor, disagrees. He said under the Second Class Township code, the board can delegate certain functions to the manager, such as hiring and firing, who then reports his or her actions to the board.

Quotable: “Every municipality that I represent that has a manager has delegated hiring of the other employees to that manager,” Creme said May 9.

Tax questions: Tax Collector Jill Cordan voiced concerns over tax policies since Bonura told her last January the township was switching to the county’s collection software called Devnet. At the time, she said, she shared with the board that this would be a challenge.

Concerns: Since the board didn’t give her direction on whether the township would switch to the county software, that caused a delay in tax bills being sent out, she said. She also cited concerns related to a recently passed resolution extending the tax discount period. Cordan said the extra work was beyond the duties of the tax collector.

What’s next: She asked the supervisors to advise her. No board action was taken.

Next meeting: The board will meet again at 7 p.m. May 18, at the municipal building.