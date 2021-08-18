When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 9

What happened: Supervisors voted 3-0 to provide a 36-day extension to Lincoln Land Group regarding the Wyndale housing development plan. Township solicitor Jennifer Mejia explained that a review by the township’s planning commission will occur before the supervisors review the final plan. She also said all sides agreed that an extension was needed. The new deadline is Sept. 14, and supervisors are planning to vote on the final land subdivision plan at the Sept. 13 meeting.

Background: At the July 12 meeting, supervisors gave a 30-day continuance for the developer to address concerns from the Home Towne Square Homeowners Association. Home Towne Square is a 55-and-up community next to the proposed Wyndale development. Home Towne Square residents wanted their community to be separate from Wyndale. Supervisors also voted at the July 27 morning meeting to make the roads in Wyndale private.

Sewage service agreement: Supervisors approved unanimously an update to the sewage service agreement with the Ephrata Borough Authority. Chair Tim Lausch said the issue has been ongoing. Mejia said the language needed to be updated from the 1983 agreement.

Representative: Supervisors voted on a consent agreement under which a township resident will serve as a representative on the Ephrata Borough Authority board. With the addition, there will be six members on the board. Supervisors plan to select the representative in a future meeting.

Weaver fire: Lausch gave public recognition to the first responders who answered the call to the Aug. 4 Weaver Nut Co. fire that occurred in Clay Township. He thanked them for their professionalism. Vice chair Keith Martin said the accolades were well-deserved. He then thanked the first responders for saving the two adjacent buildings from the flames.

Quotable: “It wasn’t an easy effort, and it didn’t just happen. It took a lot of effort and working together as a team to be able to be successful in saving those buildings,” Martin said.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their morning meeting at 7 on Aug. 24 at the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.