When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Jan. 12.

What happened: Chief of Finance and Operations Matt Przwara recommended the board not increase property taxes for the 2021-22 budget above the district’s state limit of 4.3%. The district could ask the state for permission to go above the 4.3% rate, citing high special education costs.

Quotable: “The story for us is we have some economic relief, and we have work to do to use it over two years to help us to support the community and the kids,” Przwara said.

Federal relief: The district was awarded $5.1 million last March and $21.2 million this month in federal CARES/Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund dollars to assist in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The district is proposing allocating $3.3 million of the funds for the 2021-22 budget and distributing the rest over the next two budget cycles.

Budget: At this early point, the preliminary 2021-22 spending plan projects expenses of $241 million and revenues at $227.3 million, resulting in a projected $13.7 million deficit. The forecasted deficit does not include any potential new revenue that is likely from local, state and federal sources.

Enrollment: Among the district’s financial issues is declining enrollment. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district has seen a 6% enrollment decline — mostly at the elementary school level — increasing charter school tuition payments by $1.8 million.

What’s next: The board could vote on a resolution to opt out of raising taxes above the district’s allotted property tax rate at the Jan. 19 meeting. The public can view the meetings on the district’s website and register to comment.