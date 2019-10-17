When: Zoning hearing board meeting, Oct. 9.
What happened: Township zoners granted Stephen Fisher a special exception allowing him to operate a kennel for up to 60 dogs on a farm at 220 Church Road. Many of the 12 people in attendance objected to the proposal. The 55-acre farm is in the township’s agricultural zoning district and is owned by Gideon Fisher Jr., the applicant’s father.
Quotable: “I don’t like puppy mills,” said zoning board member Brent Schrock, adding that Fisher followed the ordinance to apply for a kennel on his farm.
Details: Fisher had testified that he planned to build a breeding kennel for 20-25 adult dogs. He said most would be female dogs to be bred about twice a year. State regulations limit the number of dogs on a farm to 60 at any one time. He detailed each requirement for operating a kennel, noting the dogs would not be outdoors between the hours of 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., animal waste would be composted in a manure pit 300 feet from the property line, no waste would be dumped into the nearby creek, and he would apply for a permit and state license to operate a dog kennel.
Public comment: “What happens after you are done breeding the females?” Elyssa Cheeseman asked. Fisher responded, “I would try to find them a good home. If not, they would be euthanized.” That admission followed many questions from those opposed to the proposed breeding kennel. Diana Wade of nearby Log Cabin Road wanted to know how a sick or injured dog would be cared for, or a female dog having puppies. Fisher said the dogs would have veterinary care. Carol Herr of Lititz wanted to know what kind of quality of life the dogs would have. Rena Grimmer wondered if Fisher would be able to keep the number of dogs to below 60, and as a dog rescuer, she said there were already not enough homes for puppies that come from “dog farming” situations. Mike Patton of United Against Puppy Mills noted Lancaster County has earned a reputation for having hundreds of puppy mills, and there are only six enforcement officers in Pennsylvania.
What’s next: Township zoning officer Tom Zorbaugh said he and a state inspector would do the initial inspection of the kennel. After that, the state dog warden would be responsible for dog law regulations of the breeding kennel, with Warwick Township handling enforcement if the kennel does not follow guidelines of the township ordinance.