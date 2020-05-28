Although there will no school property tax rate increase in the Eastern York School District, some taxpayers will likely pay more in taxes. That is because the state has notified the district the amount of state funding for homestead exclusions is expected to be lower than previously projected due to the COVID-19 crisis.

District Business Manager Teresa Weaver told the district’s school board the final amount of state funding for the homestead exclusion will not be known until early June, when the state sends out its final notice.

“The state has notified us they will not be funding it at the level we were previously notified,” Weaver said.

Homeowners who live in their property live full time can qualify for the homeowner exclusion, which acts similar to a tax credit. A portion of the property tax relief provided by the homestead exclusion is funded by state gambling revenues, which have been impacted by the virus-related shutdown.

Previously the district anticipated the homestead exclusion would be about $143 per qualifying property. “The effect will be felt by the taxpayers,” Weaver said. “If there is a significant drop (in state revenue) the taxpayers will see an increase in their taxes.”

The matter has no impact on the $47.63 million budget, passed at the May 21 meeting, factored in the $1 million of spending cuts the board approved in April. The changes enabled to district to balance the budget without a tax rate hike. The preliminary budget had called for a 3.37% tax increase.

In addition to the reduced state funding, in an email following the meeting, Weaver said the district is anticipating “approximately $1.2 million in loss of various local revenue including earned income, real estate tax, interest income, and delinquent taxes due to COVID.” At the same time, though, “the administration and the board felt that during these times they wanted to have a zero tax increase for the community.”

Weaver said the district saved more than $1 million by not filling an administrative position and through retirements. The board also decided to defer some capital projects and will dip into its reserves to balance the budget for the coming school year.

The delay in the state’s final funding amount means this year’s tax bills may arrive later than usual, Weaver told the board. Notices will be printed and mailed as soon as the district receives the homestead funding amount from the state.

