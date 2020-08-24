When: Paradise supervisors meeting, Aug. 18.

What happened: The township will push forward with its proposed sewer plant expansion despite recent flooding at two pump stations in Paradise.

Sewer update: Last year, the board approved plans to increase the sewage capacity at its township sewer plant from 120,000 to 220,000 gallons a day, at an estimated cost of $2 million. Designs for sewer improvements on Oakhill Drive are slated for completion by Sept. 4, said board Vice Chairman Dennis Groff. A connection notice will be sent out to property owners in early to mid-September.

Flooding: Because of excessive rainfall, two of the plant’s pump stations on Paradise Lane and North Kinzer Road were recently submerged underwater. Although the flood lasted for several days, no damage was sustained by either station. Both continue to operate under the supervision of Groff and the plant operator.

What’s next: Groff anticipates the expansion will be finished by mid-summer 2022.

Other renovations: The board approved plans to repair a faulty air conditioning system at the Paradise Township Municipal Building. The system requires a new compressor, Groff said. Township officials will contact Willow Street-based Trago Mechanical to replace this part, at an estimated cost of $1,860.

In other news: The board approved its annual $13,000 donation to the Pequea Valley Library.