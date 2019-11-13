- What happened: Supervisors voted 4-1 to advertise a proposed 12.5% property tax rate increase, with the dissenting vote coming from a supervisor who said he would not support a tax hike and the addition of one person to the public works crew.

- The increase: The increase is from 1.6 mills to 1.8 mills, or from $160 to $180 for every $100,000 in assessed value.

- The need: Without a tax increase and with a new public works employee, the township had a projected deficit of $259,572. With the tax increase, that is cut to a deficit of $124,461.11.

- Quotable: “I’m not going to vote for a tax increase and hiring another employee,” Supervisor Douglas Hottenstein said.

- Quotable: “It's not the federal government,” said supervisor-elect Ralph Horne who was in the audience. “Why would we want to operate with a deficit?”

- The answer: Both Hottenstein and Township Manager John O. Yoder III said the township’s revenues have historically come in higher than budgeted and its expenses have been lower than budgeted, allowing it to budget for a deficit but to not actually end up spending more money than it takes in.

- Other concern: Horne told supervisors that Newville Road residents are bothered by the historic trains running at Stone Gables Estate and do not want what he called “an amusement park” by their homes. He said train whistles create a big noise nuisance and said a zoning change sought by Stone Gables will be opposed by Newville Road residents.

