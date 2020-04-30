When: Lititz council meeting, April 28.

What happened: During a meeting held on Zoom, Borough Council approved tentative plans for the 203rd annual Fourth of July Celebration at Lititz Springs Park despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Background: The event, among the oldest continuous Fourth of July celebrations in the United States, draws upwards of 20,000 people. Lititz celebrates the holiday with entertainment, a baby parade, the Queen of Candles Pageant, games, food and fireworks. The event is sponsored by the Lititz Springs Park Board, which requested permission to hold the event.

Quotable: “This may need to be revised depending on state restrictions at the time,” said council member Christine Sensenich, who heads the streets and traffic committee.

Other events: Council tentatively approved the Lititz Lions Club Cruise Night, set for Aug. 12, along East Main Street. “We will continue to accept requests for events, even though we may need to modify them,” Sensenich said.

Police report: Lititz police Chief Kerry Nye reported the police department should be back in full force by May 11. Nye reported that domestic calls are up, with people under stress and in their homes. The department has also responded to COVID-19 fatalities in the borough.

Financial update: Borough finances are also on target for handling the effects of the COVID-19 shutdown, officials said. The borough had approved a plan for managing its reserve general fund balances, which were put in place several years ago to handle an unanticipated emergency.