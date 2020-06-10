When: Octorara Area school board meeting, June 8.

What happened: The board confirmed the 2020-21 budget, which the board will finalize June 15, shows no tax increase, although there is an anticipated deficit of $1.5 million.

The cost to taxpayers: Millage rates are rebalanced each year between Lancaster and Chester counties. The new rates are set to be 25.55 mills for Lancaster County property owners and 40.89 mills for those living in Chester County. There is $271 homestead, farmstead reduction for those who qualify.

Other happenings: Also to be considered at the next meeting is a revised calendar for the next school year, starting Sept. 8, two weeks later than previously set.

Quotable: “That doesn’t mean we’re going to sit back and wait and not plan,” Superintendent Michele Orner said.