When: Warwick school board meeting, Sept. 5.

What happened: Elijah Yearick, planning and development managing director for Lititz Borough, approached the board about a proposal for the borough to take ownership of 6,708 square feet of middle school property 15 feet from the boundary of Lititz recCenter.

Background: The borough is requesting to take ownership of this piece of land as part of an agreement with Norfolk Southern, in which the transportation company will sell its right of way east of Broad Street to the borough to extend the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail into downtown Lititz. In return, the borough will fund the construction of new railroad switches and a runaround track west of Broad Street. The acquisition of the middle school land is necessary to facilitate the project.

By the numbers: In 2021, the borough was awarded a $1.5 million grant for the project. The design of the runaround track began at that time.

Quotable: “At this point, the design plans are nearly complete and undergoing final review and comments. Environmental permitting work has begun, and we’re beginning outreach to the landowners for the necessary right of way,” Yearick said. “Unfortunately, the project would not be able to move forward without it.”

What’s next: The board did not make a decision at the meeting. Yearick will also seek approval from the recCenter.

Student representative: Zoe Wiker, a Warwick High School junior, will assume the responsibility of representing students as a nonvoting member of the school board. She will also be serving on two school board committees for student activities and education. Wiker is the daughter of Brian and Annie Wiker, and serves as chair of the Unite for Mini-THON club and as editor of the yearbook. She is an athlete in spring and winter track and field.

Resignation: The board accepted the resignation of Lindsey Stock as director of elementary curriculum, instruction and assessment, effective Sept. 8.

Moms for Liberty: Rachel Wilson-Snyder, chair of the Lancaster chapter of Moms for Liberty, announced that Moms for Liberty wants to gift Warwick students copies of the U.S. Constitution. The board did not vote on accepting the donation.