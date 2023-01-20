When: East Donegal Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 17.

What happened: Steve Johns, Mount Joy deputy fire chief, presented a proposal for box alarm changes that would determine which fire companies respond to emergencies in East Donegal and Mount Joy townships.

What it means: The term "box alarm" is used to refer to the designated geographical location to which a fire company will respond after first, second and corresponding alarms are sounded.

Why it’s important: Johns said the driving force behind the change is based on standards set by the National Fire Protection Association. The Mount Joy Fire Department found that there is a deficiency in providing the standard number of firefighters, especially in the middle of the day, since most volunteers work a first-shift job.

Cooperation among fire companies: Johns met with Maytown Fire Chief Tony Mohr and Deputy Chief Daniel Houseal regarding the deficiency and agreed to create changes to the box alarms.

Quotable: “We don’t make a ton of changes to box alarms, but ... to think that you’re going to pull three pieces out of one station in the middle of the day is unrealistic,” Johns said.

Key points: The cooperating fire chiefs evaluated the manpower that each department struggles with and agreed to utilize engines from East Donegal-Maytown Township Fire Company’s Station 79 for all East Donegal Township boxes and for first alarms in Mount Joy Township. They also worked with the Columbia Fire Department to assist when a rapid intervention team is needed to monitor conditions and rescue firefighters if they get into trouble.

Background: An unwritten policy requires fire departments to seek board approval in box alarm townships. The policy was implemented more than three decades ago due to personal disagreements between area fire chiefs.

What’s next: Johns and the supervisors agreed to draft a formal letter and send it to Lancaster County-Wide Communications, which handles 911 calls. The changes will provide increased safety and security to residents of both East Donegal and Mount Joy townships. A board vote is not necessary, said Jeffrey Butler, East Donegal’s township manager.

Quotable: “I think the intent (of the policy) is that the board is aware of what changes are made and that the departments are working together,” Butler said. “The process we have in place now, although unwritten, is a good one.”

Lien amnesty expiration: The township’s lien amnesty policy, which waived late/overdue fees for residents who didn’t pay their trash bills, expired last week. More than 40 residents still have not paid their fees, and the township is searching for new options. “The amnesty offer was to help people get out of debt and recover,” Butler said. “We don’t want to keep adding fees and insult to injury, but they do have to make an effort, reach out to us and communicate something. We can’t continue to carry this debt.”

Supervisor seat: The board is still accepting application for residents to fill the vacancy left by former Chairman Thomas Jones after his departure to become state representative. Applications are accepted until noon Friday, Jan. 20. The board will make its final decision on its scheduled Feb. 2 meeting.

Next meeting: The board meets again at 7 p.m. Feb. 2.