When: Denver Borough Council meeting, Oct. 25.

What happened: Denver Borough’s proposed 2022 municipal budget contains no tax increase.The preliminary spending plan is $3.93 million, which is $32,475 lower than overall income.

Tax impact: The draft budget, as presented during the meeting, keeps the real estate tax rate at 2.79 mills. To calculate your tax burden, multiply the millage rate by the number of thousands of the assessed value of your property. For example, property tax on a home assessed at $100,000 would be $279.

Breakdown: Income to the general fund is expected to be $1.78 million, up $197,825. Expenses in this fund will match income. Revenues in the sewer fund are expected to be $943,810 against expenses of $934,810 and the water fund will see revenues of $621,915 versus expenses of $605,750. The police budget will see a jump of $14,300 from $572,055 in 2012 to $596,355. Denver contracts police services from the East Cocalico Township Police Department.

Administration: The budget calls for a boost in administrative salaries from $76,230 to $82,085. Salary hikes are projected to be 2.5%. In the public works department, wages will rise from $101,450 to $108,935, a hike of $7,485. The general fund also reflects $35,160 coming from East Cocalico Township for its shared management services for Mike Hession who manages both municipalities. This cost of shared services is also reflected by a payment from East Cocalico of $34,125 to Denver’s sewer fund.

Major project: The parks and recreation budget calls for an expense of $111,080. This amount is the second installment payment from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant toward the Denver Park Annex-Cocalico Creek Greenway Project. This project includes the restoration of streambank on the Cocalico Creek in the Denver Park Annex, the planting of a riparian buffer, and the extension of the walking trail including the installation of lighting along the trails. The project is part of the Chesapeake Bay pollutant reduction plan designed to meet requirements for the borough’s municipal separate storm sewer system permit. The total project is expected to cost about $475,000; the borough will be using additional grant money to offset the costs.

Library: The borough will again donate $13,700 to the Adamstown Public Library.