When: Denver Borough Council meeting, Oct. 12.

What happened: A greenway project in Denver Park was awarded a $222,000 state grant, Borough Council announced during its meeting.

Details: The Denver Park Annex-Cocalico Creek Greenway Development Project features streambank restoration, forested riparian buffer, three rain gardens, educational signs, an 8-foot-wide asphalt pathway that meets Americans with Disabilities Act standards and four park benches, two of which meet accessibility standards. The grant is from Community Conservation Partnerships Program administered by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

What’s next: The next step for project will be pre-contracting work with a design consultant , applying for necessary permits and submission of drawings to DCNR.

In other business: Sam Meckley, community development specialist, reported on a steering committee’s transportation facilitated by a $20,000 WalkWorks grant awarded to Denver. The program is a partnership between Pennsylvania Department of Health and the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health. Goals include the Washington Street extension, a borough loop trail, the Horse-Shoe Trail connection with Sixth Street and the Cocalico School District perimeter trail.