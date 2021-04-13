When: Denver Borough Council meeting, April 12.

What happened: Borough Council unanimously passed a resolution calling for Lancaster County to initiate a working group to evaluate and make a recommendation related to the creation of a county health department by the end of this year.

Background: Discussion of a possible county health department began at council’s March 29 meeting, after receiving Manheim Township’s letter asking council to consider adopting a resolution urging county commissioners to support establishment of a health department.

Quotables: “I’ve done some research since the last meeting. In general, I support a health department, and, of course we’re in a pandemic now. I support a working group to explore what would work best for the county,” council member Kalie Johnson said. Clarifying that his vote is for the county to initiate a working group to look into the matter and make a recommendation, council member Jason South said, “I don’t necessarily want to approve something I know nothing about.”

Other business: Council approved moving forward with advertising a public hearing for the proposed Denver Borough official map. Fred Wagaman, chairperson of the borough Planning Commission, gave an overview of the proposed official map created by the planning commission, community members and local officials.

Why it’s important: The map is a planning tool used to identify future infrastructure improvements that can improve a community’s quality of life. For example, the map designates a Denver transportation hub, which could be a bus stop if public transportation comes into the borough. Borough Manager Mike Hession explained that having an up-to-date official map gives municipalities a competitive advantage in seeking grants.

It takes a community: Brad Stewart, a senior community planner for Lancaster County, guided the group for well over a year. He praised the outstanding, well-planned effort and leadership of Wagaman as chairperson. Stewart also noted how well organized and helpful Hession was in securing the large number of residents involved in the map process. “Sometimes there’s only a handful of community people when we have these meetings. Denver had 25-30 people at some of the meetings, and there was great discussion,” Stewart said.