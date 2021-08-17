When: Denver Borough Council meeting, Aug. 9.

What happened: Borough Council decided to notify Eagle Disposal that they have 15 days to restore recycling collection in the borough. If that doesn’t happen, then the borough will temporarily suspend the trash hauler’s permit for 60 days until it can come up with a plan.

Background: Eagle Disposal, a waste management company in East Earl, is one of the haulers in the borough with about 106 customers. Denver has multiple providers. Because of staffing issues, Eagle sent out countywide notices stating the company is unable to collect recyclables. Eagle told customers to throw its recyclables in the trash. The borough has an ordinance that requires trash haulers to collect recyclables.

Update: On Aug. 10, a municipal representative from Eagle met with Borough Manager Mike Hession and told him the trash hauler will try to get recycling started within a week.

Clean water: Council members authorized President Blake Daub to sign the Clean Water Fund Implementation Grant partner agreement.

Background: The borough received a $100,000 grant from the Lancaster County Community Foundation, Lancaster County Conservation District and Lancaster County Clean Water Partners for the $500,000 Denver Park Greenway Development project. The borough plans to have its state permits obtained by the end of this year, with construction done in 2022, said Hession, who noted that combined with grants previously received, the project should be completely funded.