When: Denver Borough Council meeting, July 12.

What happened: Borough Council approved a contract with a company that will identify and reduce unsafe levels of lead and copper in drinking water — a step toward completing compliance with the federal Lead and Copper Rule.

Why it matters: Exposure to lead and copper may cause health problems ranging from stomach distress to brain damage, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The cost: Council approved the contract with 120Water for $33,750, and the borough will use American Rescue Plan Act money to offset the cost for the project.

Background: EPA has new lead and copper line inventory requirements that must be completed by 2024. The borough and property owners will have from 2026 through 2029 to replace service lines of drinking water exceeding healthy limits. Borough Manager Mike Hession said the borough will continue to monitor legislation and potential funding sources. The company 120Water will do an inventory of the lines, identify lead and lead-free lines and then will start the process for verifying and certifying what Denver will have to do toward replacement of those lines.

Quotable: “So this will enable us to meet our guidelines with EPA in inventorying and identifying these areas and then begin the part of planning and trying to apply for funding to replace those lines,” Hession said. “Eventually, they will need replaced if they are borough lines from the main to the shutoff. If it is the owner’s lines there is something special for how that is going to have to be addressed as well.”