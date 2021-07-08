When: Denver Borough Council meeting, June 28.

What happened: Borough Council approved renovations for Denver Memorial Park grandstand project at a total cost of $44,770. Council approved contracts with Walter K. Martin & Sons for the restoration of beams and posts, with Zimtech Exteriors to restore the roof and structure, and with LL Groff & Son for new bleachers.

Background: The grandstand, which dates back to the 1950s, is in need of repair. It is used by the Cocalico Baseball Organization, as well as the Denver Fair Committee and the Denver Park Association, among other groups.

Paying for it: Council decided to partner with the groups that use the grandstand to offset the costs of the restoration project. The borough has received $10,000 from the baseball organization, $8,300 from the rec board, $2,000 from the fair committee and $1,000 from the park board.

Tree removal: Council approved the removal of two large sycamore trees in the 500 block of Locust Street by Premier Tree Service at a cost $4,175. The trees are more than 50 years old, but the roots are starting to grow over the curbs and one is growing over the street. The goal is to have the trees removed and the stumps ground by July 30. The borough is repaving Locust Street next year and can’t pave the street with tree roots bubbling up.