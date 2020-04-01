When: Denver Borough Council meeting, March 30.

What happened: Council met in a meeting closed to the public. Borough Manager Mike Hession said under the state’s emergency declaration, an agency may suspend the need to comply with certain laws and requirements. All actions ratified by council at its March 30 meeting won’t receive official approval until the next public meeting. The public will also be given the opportunity to weigh in on each topic, Hession said.

Emergency declared: Council approved a resolution ratifying and confirming a declaration of disaster emergency.

What it means: Hession said by phone declaring a disaster emergency “enables us to address the emergency at hand without regard to the time procedures and formalities prescribed by law. For example, we wouldn’t have to bid on a project that needs to be done.”

Essential functions: During this COVID-19 emergency, office and public works employees will stagger work times to ensure only one person is working at a time. All other full-time staff will maintain an on-call status. The housing and code inspector will work Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. -1 p.m. The borough office continues to be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. All business must be conducted by telephone, drop box, mail or electronically.

What’s next: A meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m. April 13.