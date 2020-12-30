When: Denver Borough Council meeting, Dec. 28.

What happened: There is one vacancy on the borough’s recreation board and another on the planning commission. Mike Hession, borough manager, asked council members to forward to him names of potential candidates for the vacancies. Hession said he would reach out to the suggested individuals to talk with them about what responsibilities are involved.

Background: The nine-member recreation board meets the third Monday of every month at 7 p.m. Its mission is to provide essential park and recreation programs as well as promote, coordinate, maintain and evaluate activities and facilities on an equitable basis for all ages and interests. It provides recommendations to council concerning recreation programs and facilities. The five-member planning commission is responsible for making recommendations to council regarding adoption of the official map, the adoption and amendment to the municipal zoning ordinance and all proposed subdivision, land development and stormwater management plans. The commission meets the second Tuesday of every month at 7 pm.

Also: East Cocalico police Chief Darrick Keppley reported 150 calls for service in Denver in November. Year-to-date there were 1,436 calls for service, which was 20.44% of the department's total calls.