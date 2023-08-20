When: Denver Borough council meeting, Aug. 14. Council members Andrew Brubaker, Matt Stover and Lee Ritz were absent.

What happened: Council members discussed ongoing issues regarding the services provided by Eagle Disposal.

Background: Over the last few months, residents have contacted the borough to say their trash has not been collected on several occasions, and they have been unable to reach anyone from Eagle Disposal. In previous council meetings, council shared that borough officials spoke with Eagle Disposal, and representatives mentioned they were having staff shortages. Council members warned the trash company that if residents’ trash is not picked up, the borough may cancel its license with Eagle Disposal.

Quotable: Referring to a phone call he received from a resident about Eagle Disposal’s services, Michael Hession, borough manager, said, “That person said, ‘I called and called and can’t get through. We had paid for a year in advance.’ ”

What’s next: Borough council members agreed to give Eagle Disposal one last chance to get back its regular trash pickup schedule; if it does not, they will take action at the Aug. 28 council meeting.

Generator: Council is progressing with the installation of a new propane-powered emergency generator at the Roberts well site, one of the borough’s primary water sources.

Details: The borough approved a proposal from Axiom Engineering LLC to pursue this project. The generator is projected to cost $83,000. They plan to use $45,000 of the borough’s budget and apply to the county for a grant to pay for the remainder.

Electricity: Council members approved a new 12-month contract with Constellation NewEnergy for its services for the borough’s 21 electric accounts. The price will increase from 0.05927 per kilowatt to 0.08054. Members agreed this is likely the best price they will receive for electric generation and transmission.

Congressman’s visit: Council members discussed U.S. Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s upcoming visit to the borough Aug. 21. Smucker’s visit has no set agenda, but he invited borough officials to tour local businesses with him and discuss any issues important to the community.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28.