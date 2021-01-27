When: Denver Borough Council meeting, Jan. 25.

What happened: Denver Borough has identified three sites that could be used to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination sites are the Denver Recreation Center, Denver Volunteer Fire Company and the meeting room in the municipal building.

Background: Anderson’s Pharmacy on Main Street has signed up 500 people to receive the vaccine. The pharmacy’s size can’t accommodate large numbers of people, so its management contacted the borough for help. As of Jan. 25, the drugstore had not received vaccine and was not yet scheduling appointments.

Treasurer post: Council approved the appointment of Karen A. Lund as borough treasurer starting Feb. 1. Starting salary is $60,000 per year.

Firefighter training: Council agreed to cover the cost for food and refreshments for one regional firefighter training program hosted by Stevens Fire Company. Stevens is one of the three fire companies in East Cocalico Township. The other two are Reamstown and Smokestown.