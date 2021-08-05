When: Denver Borough Council meeting, July 26.

What happened: Council had a discussion with Dave Hoglund, transportation group manager with Rettew Engineering, concerning the proposal for engineering services for the Washington Street Interconnection, a roughly $4 million project. The engineering proposal to do the work will cost about $714,000, Borough Manager Mike Hession said, and he wanted to give council an opportunity to talk with the engineer about the issues involved. There were no actions taken.

Background: The project, which will take about three years to finish, will construct an extension of Washington Street to a new alignment of the Weaver Road bridge over Cocalico Creek. Sidewalks, a bicycle lane and an at-grade rail crossing also will be installed. The borough got nearly $3 million in funding from the state’s MultiModal Transportation Fund. The state Department of Transportation has a 30% match requirement, and grant agreements must be executed within 12 months of the award letter of acceptance date.

Quotable: “So we’re gonna have to look and see how we’re gonna finance and when we take those steps to begin to borrow to be able to cover our million, $1.4 million roughly, of match money to get this roadway built ... There’s a lot of moving pieces right now that we’re just trying to maneuver through,” Hession said.

Why it matters: When completed, heavy truck traffic can flow in a continuous loop. Currently, trucks cannot use Weaver Road bridge because of weight restrictions, forcing trucks to take a longer route through downtown Denver.