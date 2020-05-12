When: Denver borough council meeting, May 11.

What happened: Borough Council decided against passing a resolution to challenge Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Background: Officials from the county, federal and state levels announced their intention to disobey Wolf’s stay-at-home order and begin reopening some businesses. Municipalities have been deciding on resolutions to support such a move.

Quotable: “We shouldn’t go down an illegal road,” said councilperson Todd Stewart.

Discussion: Several other council members discussed penalties the governor could impose on communities that open before permitted. The governor could reduce or halt a municipality’s federal funds that flow from the state to them, Denver officials said. “I think we should stay neutral and see how this plays out” said councilperson Jason South.

What’s next: Council’s consensus was that no further action of any kind was necessary.

Honoring the graduates: Council passed a resolution authorizing the borough to submit an application to the state Department of Transportation to display a banner in the 300 block of Main Street recognizing the 2020 Cocalico High School graduates. Council approved spending up to $350 to buy a banner on Main Street to honor the graduates.

Skatepark: Council approved contributing $6,000 toward skatepark improvements and $3,000 toward the dog park construction. Both organizations have seen reduced income because of fundraising limitations during the pandemic. Both projects are located in Denver Memorial Park on Main Street. A proposal would allow four skaters at a time, with proper social distance and a chaperone, for 45 minutes. The remaining 15 minutes of each hour would be used to sanitize railings and other high-touch surfaces. Borough Manager Mike Hession said the solicitor’s opinion is that the proposal is legal and meets or exceeds the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards. Hours proposed were 9 a.m. to noon, 1-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.