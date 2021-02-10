When: Denver Borough Council meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: Council learned that the property at 366 Main St., which was accepted into the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority program, is unsafe. It will need to be vacated prior to reconstruction efforts beginning.

Poor condition: Mike Hession, borough manager, said the inspection report from the structural engineer stated that the beams used in the original construction are undersized for the structure and that the building must be completely reframed on the inside. He said it’s unknown if they are talking about 12 months or longer.

Quotable: “Overall the structure is much worse than originally thought. The structural engineer who inspected the building said the building must be treated as a footprint when designing. I asked for a written report for the borough council regarding what must be done,” Hession said.

Background: Historically the borough has sought to assist downtown properties in major disrepair in order to maintain the integrity of a vital downtown business district.

Planning commission: Council appointed Mike Wallace to a four-year term on the borough’s planning commission. His term will expire Dec. 31, 2024.

Also: Council approved contracting a second year with Central PA Sweepers to complete the 2021 street sweeping program at a cost of $135 per hour. The company calculates 18 hours over two days to complete the job. Total cost is $2,400. n

Other business: Council authorized the execution of the reimbursement agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for the Weaver Road bridge project. The borough will be advisory, have input into the project and will be responsible for 5% of the costs. Total project cost is projected at $3.2 million. The borough’s share is $160,000. After the meeting Hession said residents won't notice any construction starting until probably 2024. This project is complicated with mandated historical property considerations and agricultural zoning considerations among others.