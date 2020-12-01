When: Denver Borough Council meeting, Nov. 30.

What happened: Borough Council decided to continue to meet in person following a discussion about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quotable: “Do we want to return to Zoom meetings in light of the large increase in numbers of COVID cases?” asked Borough Manager Michael Hession.

Protocols: Following discussion, the consensus was one of feeling safe with the meeting room’s new configuration to provide more than ample social distance for council members and the public attending meetings. Council members, instead of sitting at desks on the raised dais, are now spread out along three walls of the room’s perimeter using a half-dozen long, rectangular tables. Individual chairs, distanced apart in the center of the room, provide seating for meeting visitors. Everyone must wear a mask.

Borough business: Hession said office staff feels safe with the plexiglass that was installed and each worker has their own work area. Residents entering do not linger; they usually drop off payment of a bill or inquire about paperwork for a permit.

Other business: Council appointed Herbein + Company Inc. to audit the borough’s 2020 financial records at a cost not to exceed $12,000. The borough also renewed a lease agreement with state Rep. Mindy Fee to rent two offices in the municipal building through next year at $450 per month.