When: Council meeting, Feb. 10.
What happened: The borough is selling its 2004 Ford F350 four-wheel-drive pickup truck with Western V plow. Sealed bids will be received until 10 a.m. May 8. There was consensus to display the truck in front of the borough garage with a “For Sale” sign.
Quotable: “The snow plow for it will attract a lot of attention,” Councilman Matt Stover said.
Also: Council authorized the manager to trade in the SCAG Turf Tiger mower and purchase a SCAG Turf Tiger II 61-inch Velocity mower and deck from Horst’s Outdoor Power Equipment LLC. Total cost is $10,751.59.
Street work: Council authorized advertising bid specifications for 2020 street improvement projects. Bid opening is March 26, and council can award bids at its March 30 meeting. Proposed projects include repaving Walnut Street from North Third Street to North Fourth Street; repairing the Walnut Street bridge deck with an epoxy coating and concrete sidewalk repair; and reconstructing and repaving Cherry Alley from North Fourth Street to North Fifth Street.