When: Denver Borough Council meeting, June 29, via Zoom.

What happened: Borough Council passed Jason South’s motion recommending the expansion of a proposed dog park inside Denver Memorial Park, but stopped short of approval until the boards for the park, recreation and Denver Fair boards agree. Construction of the dog park is Blake McGowen’s Eagle Scout project. About $15,000 has been collected to cover the cost of construction costs. Mayor Rod Redcay explained he’s working with a Denver business leader who has secured monetary pledges.

Dog park access: An access card will be needed to open the electronic entrance gate to the dog park. Access fees will go toward dog park maintenance and supplies.

What’s next: Council’s next meeting is at 7 p.m. July 13, in the borough building. Everyone attending must wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.