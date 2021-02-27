When: Denver Borough Council meeting, Feb. 23.

What happened: Borough Council members told Tara Erkinger, representing Cocalico Alternative Sport Association, they are supportive of the Denver skatepark and the proposed 840-square-foot expansion.

The cost: Total cost to complete the improvements plus the expansion is $10,500. Council agreed to split the cost with the recreation board.

What’s next: Matt Arment, association president, said plans are to complete all skatepark work in March, pending cooperative weather.