When: Denver council meeting, March 9.

What happened: After almost a year of citizen complaints about hedges that were functioning like walls at the front of some properties, Borough Council passed an ordinance removing hedges from the zoning ordinance amendments and placing them in the property maintenance code. No residents were present to speak for against the new ordinance.

The rules: Hedges at the front of a property may not exceed 3 feet in height. There are no regulations for hedge height at the side or back yard of a property. Council also reminded property owners that hedges cannot be over the property line. Enforcement will be triggered by complaint and investigated by code officer Mike Gable.