When: Denver Borough Council meeting, June 7.

What happened: Borough Council approved an agreement with East Cocalico Township for Michael Hession to be the manager of both municipalities. The salary and benefits will total $205,000 and be shared equally by the municipalities, offering a savings to both.

How it works: Hession will split his time about 50% between the borough and township. The intention of this agreement is to allow Hession to devote his attention to either municipality as circumstances required, subject to the 50% understanding. The term of the agreement is one year with an automatic renewal and a 90-day review, Hession said.

Background: Hession has managed Denver Borough for the past 24 years. The East Cocalico manager position has been vacant for several months. The township and the borough border each other and cooperate in the coordination of police services, join purchasing agreements and land planning, as well as other aspects.

Quotable: “Mr. Hession can correct me because quite frankly, at the end of the day he’s the one responsible for it, but my belief is, and I think the believe of council, is that Mr. Hession is a responsible manager, probably one of the best in Lancaster County and maybe Pennsylvania,” Denver Borough President Blake Daub said. “I think he will manage his time accordingly. And if he has to bend time here, there, the other place, that will be what it’ll be. We’ll have to figure it out.”