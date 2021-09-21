When: Denver Borough Council meeting, Sept. 13.

What happened: Borough Council approved an agreement with Hanover Engineering for $23,600 for the engineering and design work with the water treatment plant intake structure project.

Background: The borough has an old concrete intake structure where it pulls water from the creek and takes it across Main Street to a filter plant for treatment and distribution to residents. The concrete structure, in use since the mid-1930s, is showing signs of wear and is in need of repair.

The cost: The borough has budgeted about $92,000 toward the $125,000 total cost of the project. Borough Manager Mike Hession said Denver may use some American Rescue Plan Act money to cover the project.

Banner for a day: Council agreed to ask the state Department of Transportation to hang a banner across Main Street for the Discover Denver Day slated for Saturday, Oct. 16.