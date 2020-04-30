When: Denver council meeting, April 27.

What happened: At a meeting streamed on Zoom, Borough Council discussed the need for a COVID-19 transition plan when the state allows more businesses and recreation facilities, such as the Denver Community Pool, to reopen.

Pool season: Officials expresssed their commitment to open the community pool for the summer. Ephrata recCenter, which manages Denver’s outdoor pool along with others in Ephrata and Adamstown, will charge the same daily rate as in 2019. The borough pays $520 per day, or $310 if the pool closes before 5 p.m.

Quotable: “Let’s shoot for a Memorial Day opening and hope the governor will let us open,” Councilman Todd Stewart said. “The pool is an important community service,” said Blake Daub, council president.

Keeping everyone safe: No decisions were made about how to enforce social distancing practices for pool patrons. Benches, chairs and tables could be removed, reducing the total number of items to be sanitized. People would sit on their own blankets and take them home. “We'll need to think about a cleaning protocol for staff, especially bathrooms, and gloves for everyone. We want to make the pool as safe as possible and work within the government confines,” Borough Manager Mike Hession said.

Municipal office: Among measures suggested to curb the spread of the disease would be the installation of clear partitions between office staff and residents at the counter in the entrance lobby.

Return to work: Beginning May 4, all borough public works employees will return to work. There was no pay reduction and workers were always on call.

Bells Across Pennsylvania: Council approved a day to ring a May 3, as presented by Mayor Rod Redcay on behalf of the state association of mayors. The purpose of the event is to express community gratitude, solidarity and determination that civic life will thrive again, according to the proclamation.