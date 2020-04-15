When: Denver Borough Council meeting, April 13.

What happened: The meeting was held on the videoconferencing platform Zoom, with public comment accepted via email or written comments delivered to the municipal office by 5 p.m. the day of the meeting. The meeting agenda was posted April 9 on the borough website. During the meeting, Borough Manager Mike Hession explained the impact of the pandemic on borough work.

Borough operations: With the increase in outside work required, and the need to space employees and allow for staggered arrival and exit times. All employees continue to be paid for 40 hours per week, regardless of how many hours they work. All employees remain on call, Hession said. Some spring tasks, such as mowing and preseason pool maintenance are behind schedule. The revised schedule is important because when the COVID-19 quarantine is lifted, the public works team can work together and tackle the street maintenance, road work and line painting projects previously approved for spring and summer.

Tax deadline: Council extended the period for real estate tax collection until Nov. 30, or earlier if the county suggests a different date. “This isn’t a problem since 85% of Denver’s estimated real estate tax is paid before the end of the discount period on April 30,” Hession said.