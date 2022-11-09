When: Denver Borough Council meeting, Oct. 31.

What happened: Children who live in Lancaster County are at risk of suffering from high blood lead levels, Marisol Maldonado, manager of the Lead-Free Families initiative of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, told council.

Quotable: “The issue takes on greater urgency in the county because more than half of homes were built before 1978, when lead paint was banned from use in residences,” Maldonado said.

Why it’s important: The rate of children with elevated blood lead levels in the county ranks fourth worst in Pennsylvania. Further complicating the problem is that kids in the county are not adequately screened to determine if they are being harmed by lead. She added that exposure to lead may result in learning disabilities for children, speech development problems, reduced academic achievement and other health effects.

Seeking a solution: Borough Manager Michael Hession commented that lead abatement was conducted recently on a property in the borough. Darren Parmer, Housing Intervention Manager for Green & Healthy Homes Initiative, works with Maldonado’s team to identify lead abatement contractors who can perform the remediation. Making a home lead-free takes five to 10 days, Parmer said. During this time, families are temporarily relocated to hotels while the work is conducted. Ensuring lead in the home no longer poses a hazard, Kate and Rich Germer, owners of Property Lead Inspections, verify that properties are lead safe, and families can return to their residences with peace of mind knowing that the work has been completed.

Well-funded program: LG Health established the program after a community health needs assessment, conducted in 2019, raised awareness of lead issues in homes that affect children. As a result of this study, the LG Health Board of Trustees approved an investment of $50 million over 10 years to support lead remediation within the community, and thus the Lead-Free Families program was born. Maldonado said the cost for lead remediation in a three-bedroom home is around $15,000, and there is no charge for program recipients who meet certain eligibility requirements. This depends on several factors including that the home is in Lancaster County and was built before 1978, a child 6 years or younger spends a significant amount of time at the residence, and the tenant or homeowner has household income at or less than 400% of the federal poverty level for a family of four, which equals $111,000 in 2022. Women who are pregnant at a home with lead paint would also qualify.

Council reaction: Both Rodney L. Redcay, Denver Borough mayor and Blake S. Daub, council president, said they believe outreach is important.