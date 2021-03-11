When: Denver Borough Council meeting, March 8.

What happened: Tim Buffenmyer, a South Fourth Street resident, told council motorists are disobeying pedestrians’ rights in crosswalks, and he asked council to address the problem. While walking his dog daily throughout the town, Buffenmyer said, motorists have yelled at him for being legally in the crosswalk and some have used certain stretches of streets like racetracks.

Quotable: “I’m concerned for pedestrian safety,” Buffenmyer said.

Official response: Council President Blake Daub told Buffenmyer that East Cocalico police Chief Darrick Keppley will be apprised of the issue. Daub told Buffenmyer he is welcome to return to speak when Keppley attends the council meeting the last Monday of the month. Council member Jason South suggested educating residents on the public safety issue in the borough newsletter. Borough Manager Mike Hession recounted previous efforts to address this issue through the use of signs. Mayor Rod Redcay said speeding by motorists and pedestrian safety tops the list of issues when the state mayor’s association meets. Hession referenced the multiyear push to get state legislators to allow municipal police to use radar. He urged residents to contact their legislators if they’d like to support passage of radar legislation.

In other business: Council approved a car cruise event 4-8 p.m. May 21. Unruh Insurance is hosting the event, and registration of cars will be in the Unruh parking lot on Main Street. Cars will then park in the 300 block of Main Street, which will be closed for the event. There will be music and several food trucks participating.

New stormwater plan: Denver has revised its municipal stormwater management plan as a result of partnering with the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay to provide trees, supplies and community volunteers to assist with riparian buffer planting proposed for the Denver Park Annex. This work is slated for 2022.